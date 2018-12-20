Two applications for appeals of the Rappahannock County zoning ordinance will be presented to the Board of Zoning Appeals at its rescheduled meeting tonight. Both appeals challenge rulings of Zoning Administrator Michelle Somers.

The BZA will schedule public appeals hearings in the two cases.

The first, presented by the Nationwide Pentecostal Evangelistic Association seeks to overrule Somers’ determination that the NPEA is operating a travel trailer park on its 9-acre Aaron Mountain Road property.

According to the appeal application submitted by Paul Markee, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of NPEA, “Classifying the use of NPEA’s property as a ‘travel trailer park’ is against the manifest weight of the evidence, since the primary use of the property is for worship, religious retreat, spiritual renewal and education of Pentecostal pastors, which is a Community, Educational, and Institutional Use and not a commercial travel trailer park.”

The second application, submitted by Patty Hardee and Bill Freitag, representing several households on Ben Venue Road in Flint Hill, seeks to overturn a Special Exception permit granted to the Williams Tree Service in 2007. Williams maintains a woodlot on Ben Venue Road, which neighbors allege was erroneously permitted under a zoning ordinance that does not accurately reflect Williams’ operation.

Somers, in a November letter, upheld the validity of Williams’ permit.

Editor’s note: Patty Hardee writes for the Rappahannock News