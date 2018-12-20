Washington news for Dec. 20

Heart of Christmas

As 2018 comes to an end, and we start looking back on another successful year in Rappahannock County, the nights are drawing in, there’s a chill in the air, and Santa Claus is preparing for his peak delivery season — like many of you!

Christmas is a celebration marking the birth of Jesus Christ, who was born more than 2,000 years ago in Bethlehem. Jesus of Nazareth was born to the Virgin Mary, according to the Christian churches that base their beliefs on his teachings.

Christmas is celebrated in many different ways, varied by cultural practices and social and political factors. For some, it is a season for giving to the less fortunate ones and caring for them. One can dedicate all efforts to help someone in need — a neighbor or a friend who could use help or care.

Christmas can be celebrated as a period of forgiving family or friends who have wronged us and asking for forgiveness from those we have wronged. We can celebrate this time by building new, stronger relationships with our families and friends.

For the religious, Christmas can be celebrated as a time for intense prayers for strengthening. It can also be celebrated by giving gifts, however big or small, to those you care about.

For some, Christmas is a time of celebrating and taking a break from the daily grind of life, before stepping up again in the new year.

May each of us, in our own way, seek to increase outreach to others, peace and love in the light of the new year. Merry Christmas and best wishes for a healthy, prosperous and blessed New Year!

R.H. Ballard sale

Though it’s slightly after the holidays, R. H. Ballard Shop & Gallery (307 Main St.) is offering 20 to 60 percent off throughout the shop. It’s their biggest sale event every year and there are some really good prices on the best selling products — but only from Dec. 26-31. Be sure and stop in!

Fa-la-la-la

’Tis the Season to be singing as Ms. Montague’s Pre-K class at RCES visited the School Board on Wednesday, Dec. 12, to wish the central office staff a happy holiday season. The students took turns hanging ornaments on the Christmas Tree and enjoyed refreshments while singing a holiday song. At the end of the visit, Dr. Shannon Grimsley presented each student with a wrapped present.

By Christie Estep

On Friday, Dec. 14, Ms. Montague’s PreK class had their Christmas program with carols that filled the air for friends and family in the school auditorium.

Birthday wishes

I would like to wish a special person, Jean Alther of Washington, a belated birthday wish. She celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 8. May you have many more, Jean.

Many thanks

This writer would like to thank everybody who has contributed to this column over the past year. Continue to call or email me with your news at 540-675-3338 or jan@rappnews.com.

Happy holidays and best wishes in the New Year!