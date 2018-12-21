Kids provide tutorial to School Board

During this month’s Rappahannock County School Board meeting, Instructional Technology Resource Teacher and Division Director of Testing Crystal Smith and Compsci Teacher Leader Kelly Estes updated members on efforts to integrate mandated standards of learning for computer sciences. For a fun demonstration, several elementary school students were on hand to instruct the board on how to create lines of code.
