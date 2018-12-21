Liberty & Justice for all

Virginia State Police asked residents to help choose names for the force’s two new bloodhounds, politely posing in Richmond with Rappahannock County’s own Colonel Gary T. Settle, superintendent of the State Police. Without further ado, the winning names for the 11-week-old floppy-eared brother and sister: Liberty & Justice.
