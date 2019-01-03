Courthouse Row for Jan. 3

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Dec. 14-19

Hawthorne

M. Andrew Gayheart, administrator, C.T.A. of the Estate of Lis K. Gylys to Michael Keefe and Shama Keefe, husband and wife, certain tract, $450,000, special warranty, tax map 53-23

Jackson

Mark Stephen Kutsko, successor trustee of the Genevieve M. Kutsko Living Trust to Katherine Domanski and Michael Domanski, wife and husband, 2 lots, $190,000, deed bargain sale, tax map 23A 1-1-11 amd 23A 1-1-11A

Rappahannock County/Culpeper County

Valerie A. Story, formally known as Valerie Readman to Larry Brown Settle, II and Jessica Butler Reder, husband and wife, certain lot,. $146,940.00 deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 52-21J

Stonewall

Fannie Mae also known as Federal National Mortgage Association to William Thomas and Jacquelyn Thomas, 4.500 acres, $280,000, deed bargain sale, tax map 56-73B

Wakefield

Thomas W. Mansmann to Sam H. Roberson and Edward F. Buckley, 33.872 acres, $763,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 5-39B

Building Permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

Charity Ruel B. Sillero, Boston, kitchen remodel, $50,000

Stan Ballas, Amissville, garage $6,000

Keir and Susan Whitson, Washington, HVAC system $12.500

Margaret Price, Sperryville, solar panels, $19,900