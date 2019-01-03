Meet Mac, your new best friend

Courtesy phpto

Hi, name’s Mac. I’m a youngster, an all-white and cool-lookin’ Pit Bull Terrier, 7 months old and currently weighing fewer than 50 pounds. I came to RAWL as a stray, though I was lucky ‘cause in my previous life I was loved and cared for and was taught to sit and give paw.

I’m happy and social and love to romp with other dogs. Because I’m young and energetic I would do best in a home with kids older than five. So I’m pretty much ready to go and waiting for my new family.

This past week, seven of my canine colleagues were joined with new owners. The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), 160 Weaver Rd., Amissville, is open 8 to 1 daily. Call 540-937-3283 or visit rawldogs.org.