Meetings and Notices for Jan. 3

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services meets Tuesday, Jan. 8, at 1 p.m. at 15361 Bradford Road, Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Jeanette Nord at 540-825-3100, extension 3146. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.

Rappahannock County School Board meets Tuesday, Jan. 8, at 6:30 p.m. in the band room at the high school.

Join Blue Ridge Choral for its Open House on Sunday, Jan 13, 2-4 p.m. at Open Door Baptist Church, 754 Germanna Hwy., Culpeper. This will be a wonderful time to see what BRC is all about and pre register for the spring season. Light refreshments will be served. Rehearsals for Spring Season are on Monday evenings, 6:30-8:30 p.m., starting Monday, Jan. 14. Visit www.brcsings.com to pre register or call 540-219-8837 with questions.

Piedmont Beekeepers Association (NPBA) hosts a seven-week session for those interested in becoming beekeepers. Classes begin Feb. 5, and continue from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Verdun Adventure Bound in Rixeyville. Class “Meet-and-Greet” is 2-4 p.m. on Feb. 3. Texts, handouts and a one-year membership in NPBA are included in the course fee of $100 per person or family. Pre-registration required. Class size is limited and fills quickly. For more information, contact Karen Hunt at kahu9@juno.com or 540-937-4792.

Meet and greet the Foster Parent Taskforce of Rappahannock: Explore foster parenting, hosted by Rappahannock Social Services. Meet with foster parents and staff. Ask questions and get honest answers about foster care. Event takes place Feb. 4, 4-7 p.m., at the Washington Town Hall, 485 Gay Street, Washington. For more information contact 540-675-3313.

The Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority holds board meetings on the second Thursday of each month starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Rappahannock County Library, Washington. The next meeting will be Jan. 10. The group is interested in engaging the public to help with improvements underway at the park. Further, as they move through the year, the authority will announce volunteer work days at the park.

Cub Scout Pack 316 meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, Sperryville (ages 6 to 11). For more information, call cubmaster Will Spear at 540-937-4149.

Culpeper County Parks and Recreation still has some great classes available for registration. Zumba Fitness will move you through the holidays to fun energetic music, meets four times; Hot Hula Fitness, escape to the islands for an hour of fun exercise “in disguise” (it doesn’t feel like your exercising), meets four times; No Sugar Cookie Swap, make healthy cookies without sugar — use bananas and dates instead; Creative Lettering for Kids, writing letters is so much more interesting than standard print; Zendala Workshop for Teens & Adults, come out and discover the fun and relaxation of doodling, also known as Zentangle. For more information and to register visit www.CulpeperRecreation.com and follow on Facebook.com/CulpeperRecreation. Call 540-727-3412.

Rappahannock County Public Schools are looking to identify students from birth to age 21 who have or are suspected of having educational disabilities. If you have concerns about the development of a preschool aged child, please call the early childhood/VPI coordinator at 540-227-0200 to arrange for a screening. If concerned about a school-aged student, please call the principal at the public school the student attends or would attend, or if the student is currently home-schooled or enrolled in a private school.

Volunteer drivers needed for Aging Together’s local transportation services. Join volunteer teams in Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange and Madison counties. Be a compassionate driving force, transporting your neighbors to their healthcare, legal or other urgent appointments. Training and support provided. Flexible hours and destinations. Must be a safe, licensed Virginia driver with at least five years’ experience; must be compassionate and interested in working with seniors and those with disabilities. Compensation is thanks and gratitude. Please call Lola Walker at 540-825-3100, ext. 3358, for more information.

The Caregivers Support Group meets from 10 a.m. to noon at a new location (the Rappahannock Public Library) and on a different day (the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month). This group, started over 6 years ago, is free and open to all caregivers, whether they provide direct or long-distance care, and regardless of the reason that care is needed (e.g., dementia, long-term illness or disability, etc). Because we promise to guard each other’s confidences, group participants find a place to share and to support each other’s sorrows and joys. This support group is sponsored by Aging Together and the Alzheimer’s Association. For additional information, please feel free to contact Danny W. Wilson at 540-547-4126 or rapplander@gmail.com.

Fauquier Hospital will host a support group called Helping Hands at 3:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. All sessions will be held in the hospital’s Chestnut Room. The group is for those 18 and older who suffer from a life-limiting illness or chronic pain. The intent is for the group to be educational, but also offer an opportunity for participants to talk about feelings and issues. For more information, call Fauquier Health’s Community Link at 540-316-3588.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., Culpeper, offers three Holy Communion Services each week: Sunday at 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. Childcare from 9 a.m. to noon. Wednesday Centering Prayer at 11 a.m. followed by Healing and Holy Communion at noon. Please call 540-825-8786 or email ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.