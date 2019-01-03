Washington column for Jan. 3

About those resolutions . . .

I hope everyone had a very Merry Christmas. I know I sure did. I celebrated with my children, and their children. Watching their eyes light up in growing anticipation as they opened their gifts was my biggest joy. There was wrapping paper everywhere from one room to another.

As we turn the pages of the calendar and welcome another year, there is considerable optimism that this year will be better than ever.

Each day, I am reminded of how blessed we are to live in Rappahannock County. The fields, hills and hollows are so beautiful and rich with the changing of each season. No matter what the time of the season, we should hold it dear to our heart and be thankful to the Lord for where we live. Sometimes we take it for granted; I know I do.

It’s a new year and you know what that means? Time for those resolutions!

To start the new year right, my mother-in-law has to cook her black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day. Why do you eat black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day? If you’ve never heard of the tradition, it’s likely that you’re not very close with people raised in the South. Eating black-eyed peas as the first meal of the year is said to bring good luck and prosperity. And my mother-in-law believes in that entirely.

When I was younger and living at home, I could remember my mom would cook them and bake cornbread. That was our dinner meal for January 1. I have to say, that wasn’t a tradition for me over the years, until this past 2017. I decided to cook them to start my tradition. They weren’t that bad either. I like to add tomatoes to mine.

Everywhere you go this time of the year, people are talking about what they’re going to do this new year. The most important thing is you must believe that you can do it! So, I ask everyone, what will your new year’s resolution be?

Exercising more? Eating healthier?

For me, it will be eating those black-eyed peas. And I want to enjoy the beauty of our rich heritage here in Rappahannock more; gaze at the stars at night, pick wildflowers, each in its season, enjoy the simple pleasure of nature around me. We are blessed with so much to enjoy.

There are many resolutions to explore. Whatever you choose, remember, you can succeed!

Gay Street exhibit

Gay Street Gallery announces a new opening for Saturday, Jan. 12, featuring work by Catherine White, Warren Frederick, claywork; encaustic paintings by Giselle Gautreau, and New York by Kevin H. Adams. Beverages and refreshments will be served at the opening reception from 4 to 7 p.m.

Courtesy image

Birthday wishes

Beverly Exline will be celebrating her birthday on Jan. 12. For everybody who knows Beverly, she is one lady who is always on the go. She is a wonderful person with the biggest heart. Would do anything for you.

I also have two grandchildren who will be celebrating their birthdays in January. Olivia Grace Clatterbuck will be turning 5 on Jan. 10, and Lukas Jonathan Clinton Clatterbuck will be turning 7 on Jan. 26. Wow, does time fly. It seems like yesterday my own kids were that small and running around. Now, my kids have kids who are running around and bringing joy to their parents.

Birthday wishes go out to my wonderful mother-in-law, Anna Clatterbuck, who will celebrate her special day on Sunday, Jan. 20.

Devil follows Harvey

RAAC Community Theatre will hold auditions this weekend, Jan. 5 and 6, for two plays this spring.

“Harvey,” directed by Patty Hardee, will be performed March 29 and 30 and April 5 and 6. In this hilarious and beloved comedy, a happy-go-lucky fellow (Elwood Dowd) has an imaginary friend Harvey — a six-foot, three-and-one-half-inch tall pooka resembling a rabbit. There are five major and one minor male roles; three major and two minor female roles.

“The Devil and Daniel Webster,” directed by Peter Hornbostel will be performed in mid-May. The play is a Faustian tale about a New Hampshire farmer who sells his soul to the devil and is defended by Daniel Webster. There are 12 speaking roles in this short play, as well as townspeople.

Auditions will be readings from both scripts. Actors may audition for one or both plays. Friday and Saturday auditions are 1 to 4 p.m. at the theatre, 310 Gay Street, Washington. For more information, contact pahardee@gmail.com or 540-675-2506.

Happy New Year and let it be one of the greatest yet!