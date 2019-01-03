‘Winter is a Beach’ theme for annual Benevolent Fund Dinner

Tickets go on sale Jan. 10 to assist local families

By Theresa Wood

Special to the Rappahannock News

“Winter is a Beach,” so let’s warm up together.

One of the Rappahannock County’s most anticipated winter events is the annual Benevolent Fund Celebrity Waiter Dinner, which will be held on Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Washington School House.

What better way to beat the winter doldrums and raise money for a great cause than with a Caribbean Carnival? This year’s theme will certainly inspire a beachy, summer evening, so put on your shorts and flip-flops and join us for a fun-filled evening.

Table sponsors for 2019 include Sperryville Fire & Rescue, the Food Pantry, Rappahannock County Public Schools, Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community, Union Bank, Bubby Settle, Trinity Episcopal Church, Kattle 1 Beef Company, The Men’s Lunch Bunch, The Greve Foundation, Rappahannock News, Foothills Forum, Rapp at Home, and Griffin Tavern.

Dinner will be served family-style and will include chicken and pulled pork grilled onsite by Big John’s Catering, a variety of sides lovingly prepared by volunteers, and complimentary beer and wine.

Costumes and elaborate centerpieces will set the mood and fabulous prizes will be awarded to the most creative table design and the most “recognized” celebrity waiter. Dancing will follow the live auction of wonderful, donated surprises, including two amazing vacation homes — one in sunny Florida and one in Northern Italy.

Individual tickets will go on sale Jan. 10. Seating is more limited this year as we have reduced the number of tables to better facilitate freedom of movement and ease of conversation. Individual tickets may be purchased at rappbenevolentfund.org.

This annual event is the primary fundraiser for the Rappahannock Benevolent Fund (RBF), allowing the fund to support our neighbors in need.

Because of the generosity of our community, in 2018 the RBF was able to assist more than 150 local families. This assistance has taken many forms, with the largest request being for assistance with utilities. Forty seven grants were awarded for assistance with rent and housing expenses.

In addition, the RBF has assisted neighbors with grants for medical care, transportation, and a variety of other needs both large and small. Of the 150 grants, 19 have come under a new initiative, “Safe & Healthy Homes.” This program assists county residents with home repairs. The goal of RBF Safe & Healthy Home program is to help families and elderly individuals to continue to live in their houses.

On behalf of the Benevolent Fund Celebrity Waiter Dinner committee, our volunteers, and sponsors, I would like to thank Rappahannock County for supporting this very important community event.

After all, neighbors helping neighbors is what Rappahannock is really about.

The writer is chairperson of the 2019 Benevolent Fund Dinner.