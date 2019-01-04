After Christmas

The stillness of the starlit night

Enfolds the countryside

As we put out the last bright light

Of one more Christmastide.

Let us awake to day’s new light

Recalling Christmas past,

And trust its joy will not take flight

But in our hearts hold fast.

May Christmas shine its clear bright light

Upon the year ahead,

And help us through the dark of night

Our petty woes to shed.

The stillness of the starlit night

Enfolds the countryside

And holds our memories ever bright

Of this past Christmastide.

Sue Davis Gabbay

Washington