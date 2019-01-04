After Christmas

The stillness of the starlit night
Enfolds the countryside
As we put out the last bright light
Of one more Christmastide.
Let us awake to day’s new light
Recalling Christmas past,
And trust its joy will not take flight
But in our hearts hold fast.
May Christmas shine its clear bright light
Upon the year ahead,
And help us through the dark of night
Our petty woes to shed.
The stillness of the starlit night
Enfolds the countryside
And holds our memories ever bright
Of this past Christmastide.
Sue Davis Gabbay
Washington
