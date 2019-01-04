Corner Store forever a home

By John McCaslin

Roger Jenkins was in the 10th grade when he began working at the Sperryville Corner Store. That was in 1976, and he would remain at the historic grocery — “I was store clerk, meat cutter, a little bit of everything” — for 20 years, until Feb. 18, 1996.

The very next day, Roger says, he joined the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office, where today he is captain. Regardless, every New Year’s Day one can still find Roger — “thinking stick” in hand — conducting the Corner Store’s annual inventory, as he has accomplished for so many years.