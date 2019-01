By John McCaslin

Every New Year’s Day, during the quarter century that she owned and operated the historic Laurel Mills Store, Mary Frances Fannon served countless Rappahannock residents and visitors alike a healthy bowl of black-eyed peas and the resultant good fortune they are said to impart.

Seen here at her home this New Year’s Day with her daughter, Beth Swindler, Mary Frances continues the holiday tradition, making certain her large family gets their fill of the magical peas.