Lillian has her smile back

By Ray Boc

In a mere four days in October 2018, just prior to her 80th birthday, 75 generous family and friends who love and admire Lillian Freeman Aylor met the GoFundMe goal of $10,000 needed for dental work that would restore her beautiful smile.

Rapid donations, large and small, were testimony to the integrity, kindness and determination of a woman who has met all challenges in her life with devotion to God, intelligence and a quiet strength. Lillian is a much admired citizen of Rappahannock County and beyond.

Lillian persisted through a two month long complicated and painful oral surgery process, but emerged in recent days with her full smile. The rapid response to the needs of this dear woman is but one more example of the triumph of community and caring in Rappahannock County. Thanks to everybody who made it possible — Lillian has her smile again.

Lillian continues to cook her gourmet breakfasts at the Mt. Vernon Inn and will move toward the 2019 completion of her memoirs through a RAAC Mitchell Arts Fund grant. The book will include her most requested recipes, as well as intriguing information on her DNA (family oral history identifies her grandfather from a prominent family in Rappahannock County).

— Barbara Adolfi