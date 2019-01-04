Lillian has her smile back

By Staff/Contributed January 4, 2019 Fundraising 0
By Ray Boc
Lillian Aylor is all smiles thanks to caring Rappahannock residents.

In a mere four days in October 2018, just prior to her 80th birthday, 75 generous family and friends who love and admire Lillian Freeman Aylor met the GoFundMe goal of $10,000 needed for dental work that would restore her beautiful smile.

Rapid donations, large and small, were testimony to the integrity, kindness and determination of a woman who has met all challenges in her life with devotion to God, intelligence and a quiet strength. Lillian is a much admired citizen of Rappahannock County and beyond.

Lillian persisted through a two month long complicated and painful oral surgery process, but emerged in recent days with her full smile. The rapid response to the needs of this dear woman is but one more example of the triumph of community and caring in Rappahannock County. Thanks to everybody who made it possible — Lillian has her smile again.

Lillian continues to cook her gourmet breakfasts at the Mt. Vernon Inn and will move toward the 2019 completion of her memoirs through a RAAC Mitchell Arts Fund grant. The book will include her most requested recipes, as well as intriguing information on her DNA (family oral history identifies her grandfather from a prominent family in Rappahannock County).

— Barbara Adolfi

Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 5194 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.