PATH keeps giving during holidays

By Staff/Contributed January 4, 2019 Fundraising, Photos 0
Photos by Luke Christopher

With a legacy of community philanthropy stretching back to 1954, the modern PATH Foundation never ceases to amaze with its generosity, including over the recent holidays when PATH volunteer Anna Galina (seen here) appeared in Rappahannock County to distribute “Scratch and Give” cards to patrons of local restaurants, including Headmaster’s Pub in Sperryville.

Each card scratcher was able to donate the revealed dollar amount to any local nonprofit of their choice. PATH made $25,000 available for its unique holiday round of giving.

