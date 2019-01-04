Promoting our schools, students

By Holly Jenkins

Rappahannock County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley recently presented John McCaslin, editor of the Rappahannock News, with certificates of recognition from the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA).

The Rappahannock News and McCaslin were nominated in a signed resolution, to be included in the 2018 Virginia School Boards Association Media Honor Roll, by RCPS School Board members at their September meeting. Said Grimsley: “The Rappahannock News and McCaslin have played an integral part in sharing our school news with the Rappahannock community. We are extremely grateful for their support and eagerness to showcase the students’ successes.”

