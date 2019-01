Thank you so much, Mr. Thomas Lewis, for the wonderful holiday display! (“The lighted cross will guide the way,” Dec. 20). There are so many fun things to see. The kiddos — including the adult “kiddos” — just loved it.

And thank you to RappNews and Ms. Barbara Adolfi for covering this story.

As noted, we wouldn’t have had reason to drive to Mr. Lewis’ house otherwise. Such a treat to be treasured. Happy holidays!

The Irmen Family

Castleton