Pedestrian struck in Sperryville

At approximately 8:30 p.m. last night, an unidentified woman was struck by a vehicle on Highway 211 in Sperryville, according to the Virginia State Police.

The woman, whose condition today is not known, was reported as being “unconscious” by responding Virginia State Trooper Warren Street, who is based in Warrenton.

The call was initially reported as a “hit and run,” but a State Police spokesperson told this newspaper that “a tag and history” was eventually determined surrounding the vehicle involved in the crash.

No charges have been filed at this time, said the spokesperson, nor has the identity of the driver been released.

“Air care was called” to transport the victim, said the spokesperson.

Rappahannock County Sheriff Connie Compton said the State Police was in charge of the investigation and all information would have to come from them. She did say that it was her understanding the woman was “local” and not a tourist.

Trooper Street was off-duty today and therefore unavailable for comment, the spokesperson said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available