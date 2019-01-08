Woman run over by vehicle in Sperryville succumbs to her injuries

A 19-year-old woman who was struck by a vehicle in Sperryville Sunday night died on Wednesday as a result of her injuries, Virginia State Police Trooper Warren Street told this newspaper Wednesday afternoon.

“The mother [of the victim] asked that we not release her [daughter’s] name,” Street said Wednesday.

The woman was reportedly lying in the westbound lane of Route 211 near Estes Mill Road (Route 667) when she was struck by an approaching Toyota Highlander being driven by a 32-year-old woman. The accident occurred at approximately 8:05 p.m.

The victim suffered severe injuries and was flown by medevac helicopter to UVA University Hospital in Charlottesville.

According to the trooper, a husband and wife traveling westbound in their vehicle “witnessed” the accident. Just seconds before they had avoided hitting the woman and immediately did a U-turn to render assistance, turning on their emergency flashers to warn approaching vehicles.

But it was “too late,” said Trooper Street, as the driver of the Toyota, also traveling westbound, ran “straight over” the woman. After being struck, the victim was “unconscious but breathing,” he said.

Both the driver of the Toyota and the married couple, who also have not been identified by authorities, remained at the scene of the accident until emergency crews arrived. No charges will be filed in the accident.

“I would like to dispel a rumor,” the trooper said, “this was not a hit and run.”

Street said today that the woman’s “medical history possibly led to her being in the road,” and further tests might help corroborate that.

Street praised the response of both Sperryville Fire & Rescue and the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office, who were on the scene within minutes.