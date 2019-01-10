Courthouse Row for Jan. 3

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office jan. 2-4

Hampton

James Kilby, Howard Frye, James Allsberry and Lillian Aylor, trustees of the Rappahannock County Citizens League to Windy Hill Foundation, Inc., 2.000 acres, $202,500, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 20A-1-125

Jackson

Glenn D. White, Jr., trustee of the Glen D. White Jr., Revocable Trust, to Tommy R. Whitt and Stacey L. Whitt, husband and wife, 38.5737 acres, $185,000.00, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 32-35I

Building Permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

Tara Inabinett, Sperryville, gas range, $550

Karen Crow, Washington, generator, $12,000

L. Ray Scott, Washington, generator, $4,000

Gail Welch, Flint Hill, replace HVAC, $30,000

John Halberg, Sperryville, replace roof, siding and windows, $35,000