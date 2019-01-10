Down Memory Lane for Jan. 10

Jan. 9, 1975

The Rappahannock Medical Clinic opened Monday under the direction of Dr. Jerry Martin of Flint Hill and Dr. Werner Krebser of Huntly. The clinic is located in Washington, in a new brick building, which was designed for the specific needs of a clinic.

The doctors have issued an invitation to the public for an open house. Dr. Krebser says there will be a dentist’s office in the building along with a pharmacy and x-ray facilities in addition to examination rooms.

He says they will practice preventive medicine and will work by appointments, however, emergency service will be available, too.

Mrs. William E. Lynn of Huntly presented a portrait of her late husband, Dr. William Lynn, to the Lynn Care Center of Warren Memorial Hospital on Dec. 29. The old portrait was painted by Miss Jan Adams of Front Royal, and was accepted by the hospital administrator, John C. Blankenbecker, on behalf of the trustees of the institution.

Elmer Jenkins’ request to rezone two lots in the Amissville area from agriculture to business was approved by Rappahannock’s supervisors at their meeting. A majority of persons attending the crowded public hearing seemed to be in favor of the rezoning, but Jenkins’ request brought strong opposition from Sarah Latham, an adjoining landowners, and her daughters.

Latham opposed the rezoning because it would devalue her property, she said. When the highway commission claimed her house along Route 211, she built a new house on property she bought next to the lots where Jenkins wants to build his new station. She had bought the land with the understanding that it and the land around it was zoned for agriculture. She said she had invested $60,000 in her new house and the land around it.

Aug. 25, 1983

Nethers Mill served the community on the road to Old Rag Mountain, grinding feed and cornmeal for families of Nethers, Hudsons, Lillards, Jones and Jenkins who lived there at the turn of the century, and for the Weakleys, Nichols and Dotsons who lived farther on up the mountain in Weakley and Nichols Hollows and the Hazel.

Nelson Nethers grew up in the small hill community, where Nelson’s father, William Clifton Nethers ran the grist mill and the store. As in most rural communities of the early 1900’s a lot of the social life and entertainment centered around the country store. People would gather there to pitch horseshoes and play marbles. It wasn’t until the 1920s that automobile traffic started appearing around the Nethers area, so local people patronized the Nethers Mill. In those days there were mills every few miles within easy reach of those traveling on foot or by horse or mule.

An old ledger book tells the story of long ago transactions at Fletcher’s Mill, the most important of the county’s mills. Local lore has it that the road from Page to Rappahannock was built so that folks could reach the mill on the Thornton River between the villages of Sperryville and Woodville. According to the courthouse records in Orange, the mill was used by George Washington as a survey point.

The mill, originally known as Pass Mill and later as Temperance, was built before 1740, at least a quarter of a century before the signing of the Declaration of Independence, probably with slave labor.

The mill serving Washington was located just east of the town on the Rush River and was named to the Virginia Historic Landmarks register in 1980. It ground out flour, meal and feed from the beginning until the end of the 19th century. It is reported to have served as a neutral bartering place between Union and Confederate soldiers during the Civil War.