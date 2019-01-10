Fire and rescue calls for Jan. 10

Thursday, Jan. 3
4:42 p.m. — Main Street, Washington, difficulty breathing, company 1
5:39 p.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5
6:55 p.m. — Firehouse Lane, Washington, general illness, company 1
Friday, Jan. 4
2:01 a.m. — Jericho Road, Flint Hill, fire alarm, companies 1, 4 and 9
2:39 a.m. — Over Jordan Farm Lane, Flint Hill, general illness, companies 1, 4 and 9
6:39 a.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5
2:32 p.m. — Cabin Lane, Amissville, injury, companies 3 and 4
9:25 p.m. — Tiger Valley Road, Washington, brush fire, company 1
Saturday, Jan. 5
12:57 a.m. — Woods Edge Lane, Amissville, general illness, companies 1, 3 and 4
1:00 a.m. — Bear Wallow Road, Huntly, public service, companies 1 and 4
10:57 a.m. — Hawlin Road, Woodville, injury, company 7
4:46 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, public service, company 7
8:31 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, public service, company 7
Sunday, Jan. 6
7:12 a.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, general illness, companies 1 and 7
7:33 a.m. — Sperryville Pike, Woodville, motor vehicle accident, companies 2, 5 and 7
7:41 a.m. — Yancey Road, Woodville, injury, companies 1, 3, 5 and 7
10:15 a.m. — Schoolhouse Road, Washington, 911 hang up, company 1
4:50 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, general illness, company 7
5:03 p.m. — F. T. Valley Road, Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2 and 7
7:11 p.m. — Sperryville Pike Boston, unconscious person, companies 1, 5 and 7
7:30 p.m. — Mount Salem Avenue, Washington, severe bleeding, company 1
8:11 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, injury, companies 1, 2 and 7
10:09 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
Monday, Jan. 7
5:00 p.m. — Weaver Road, Amissville, unresponsive person, company 3
8:48 p.m. — Davidson Lane, Amissville, difficulty breathing, company 3
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.
