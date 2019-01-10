Meet Holly, your new best friend

Courtesy photo

My nickname here at RAWL is “Sweet Goober” and I am a Redbone Coonhound. My real name is Holly. I am 1 year old and weigh 45 pounds. I’m gentle, affectionate, and happy; love toys, kids, dogs and cats, and really want to please my owner(s). Hunting hounds — coonhounds, foxhounds, and others — adjust well to being pets. A lot of people don’t know this. I will say, however, that I’ll need a home with a fenced-in yard and when I go out with you I’ll need to be on a leash. We can still have a blast, however.

This past week, none of my canine colleagues were joined with new owners. The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), 160 Weaver Rd., Amissville, is open 8 to 1 daily. Call 540-937-3283 or visit rawldogs.org.