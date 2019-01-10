Shutdown persists, Rapp feels the bite

Photo by John McCaslin

The partial U.S. government shutdown that began Dec. 22 and has left 380,000 federal workers furloughed and another 420,000 working without pay continues to be felt in Rappahannock County, where the tourism industry relies heavily on visitors to the now mostly-shuttered Shenandoah National Park.

Despite beautiful weather this past weekend Shenandoah’s hiking trails, popular Skyline Drive and even Route 211 adjacent to the Thornton Gap entrance (seen here last Saturday) were virtually empty.