Washington column for Jan. 10

A special man in many ways

This week’s part of my Washington column is dedicated to John Fox Sullivan, who has been the mayor of the town of Washington for eight years. His last day was January 1st.

Courtesy photo

There are special people who come in and touch our lives along the way, like precious jewels among life’s treasures. They shine on us and leave a lasting impression, a unique mark on our heart, a gift without measure. This is John’s impact on Little Washington over the years.

One of the most valuable principles a person may ever learn in their lifetime is that every person that is in their life is there for a reason. Some people are in your life to be your genuine friend, and to help you become the best you possibly can be.

Some people are in your life to teach you. Sometimes we are full of gifts and talents yet have no clue they are inside of us. Some are put in our lives to help us to see and develop these gifts.

One of those special people is John. He has touched so many lives in so many ways over the years. The one thing that stands out about John is his love and compassion for our town.

He has a heart of gold and his shoes will be hard to fill.

John assured me that he and Beverly are not going anywhere, they will still live in Washington and walk the streets and stop by and see us at Rappahannock News. John, I really enjoy our talks when you come in the office each week to pick up a paper.

To our new Mayor Fred Catlin, we wish you the best!

Fire & Rescue officers

At its most recent meeting Saturday, Jan. 5, the Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad elected officers for 2019.

Ann Spieker will serve as chief, with Bobby Smoot as assistant chief and Jonathan Bankston as second assistant chief. Other officers are Sean Knick as fire captain, Charles Crawford as fire lieutenant. Rescue captain is Gary Jenkins Jr., Russ Collins as assistant chief of EMS, and rescue lieutenant is Lisa Palmer.

Celebration of life

There will be a Celebration of Life for Frank Huff on Saturday, Jan. 12 starting at 10 a.m at the Rappahannock County High School auditorium. Anyone who wishes to speak is welcome to do so. Food following at the Flint Hill Fire House. Mission Barbeque is providing the meat. Please bring a dish to share. For more information, call Sherry at 540-675-3848.

Frank Huff, Rappahannock native and lifelong resident, died Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018 at the Fauquier Hospital.

Little Free Library

The Book Barn is sponsoring a new Little Free Library installed at the Flint Hill Post Office. This nation-wide program offers a place to “Take a Book, Leave a Book.” This is the second Little Library: the first one is located outside the Rappahannock Public Library. Come by and visit!

The Book Barn wishes all faithful customers a Happy New Year and announces a CookBook “Buy One/Get One Free” Sale in January. Come by on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to take advantage of the wonderful selections and great prices on all books, CDs, DVDs, audio books & more.

Get prepared for winter reading!