Looking deeper into the fissure

By Staff/Contributed January 11, 2019 Letters to the Editor 0

In his column, Walter Nicklin almost got it — but missed.

In his attempt, he quoted and paraphrased Fareed Zakaria, “The fissure between relatively better-educated urbanites and less-educated [sic] rural populations appears to have become the new dividing line in Western politics. (People who self-identify as rural) feel ignored or looked down upon and feel deep resentment toward metropolitan elites (e.g., Rappahannock come heres!)”

It isn’t about “come heres” and “been heres,” and it has nothing to do with level of education. I would modify Nicklin’s off-target conclusion with these words:

“There is a fissure between the elitist, condescending, know-it-alls who think they should make all the decisions, and the people who actually drive the gears of this country and who justifiably feel ignored and looked down upon. This fissure creates deep resentment toward those self-identified elites.”

Demaris Miller
Washington

