Parks board updates policy for pavilion rental

By Torney Van Acker

Special to the Rappahannock News

In late 2018, the Board of the Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority (RCRFA) modified the rental policy for the County Park pavilion to increase the availability of the facilities to the public and to clarify the conditions of its use.

Demand for renting the pavilion has increased over the years with some groups having to be turned away. To increase the number of rental opportunities, the Board has decided to offer two rental periods per day. Groups may now rent the pavilion either from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Pavilion must be cleaned and all trash removed between rental periods and at the end of the day. A rental fee of $50 will be charged for each 4.5-hour time period. These fees also apply on weekends and public holidays (e.g. Memorial Day and Labor Day) when the restrooms are open (typically mid-April to mid-November).

Rental includes use of the pavilion, restrooms, and volleyball net. Other recreational facilities in the park are shared with park visitors not renting the pavilion, e.g. use of restrooms and all playground activity areas. Equipment for the new shuffleboard, corn hole, and frisbee golf (coming soon!) can be checked out at the Rappahannock Visitor Center or County Administrators Office just east of the Park on Library Road (off Rt. 211).

The Board has also clarified conditions of Park use in response to requests from past pavilion renters.

For example, inflatables (e.g. moon bounce) and amplified sound are not permitted without prior consent by the RCRFA when making the reservation. The rental form now requests renters to indicate what kind of temporary equipment (e.g. smokers) will be installed and whether use of the outdoor water faucet is required.

Also, alcohol and fireworks are strictly prohibited and unlit areas are not available after dusk, except for Park-sponsored events.

Overflow parking on the grassy area east of the parking lot is no longer allowed in order to protect the underground septic field.

The revised pavilion rental form can be downloaded either from the BoardDocs website at https://www.boarddocs.com/va/corva/Board.nsf/Public or from the Park’s new website at https://rappahannockcountypark.weebly.com/pavilion-rental.html.

Completed forms with payment may be mailed to the attention of Krystal Porras to: Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority, Box 519, Washington, VA 22747. Any questions may be directed to Krystal at kaporras@rappahannockcountyva.gov.

If you have a recurring reservation, please confirm and pay for your pavilion reservation (morning, afternoon, or all day) by April 1, 2019. This will allow more people the opportunity to rent the pavilion during the summer months.