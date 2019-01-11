To Rapp businesses and organizations . . .

I would like to publicly thank all who made our teachers feel so valued and appreciated at the annual Rappahannock County Public Schools’ Jingle and Mingle employee holiday party. Teachers received prizes and gifts collectively valued at nearly $3000!

We would like to extend a special thank you to all those who donated teacher gifts for the holiday party, including Ballards, Bar Francis, Beech Spring Gifts, Before and After, Blue Door Restaurant, Central Coffee Roasters, Copper Fox, Eastwood Nurseries, Glassworks, Grey Ghost Winery, Griffin Tavern, Hinson Ford Cider and Meade, Little Washington Spa, Narmada Winery, Pen Druid, Quievremont Winery, Rappahannock Co-Op, Rappahannock Pizza Kitchen, Schoolhouse Golf, Skyward Café, Sperryville Trading, Country Café, Old Rag Photography, Ms. Krebser, the Jones Family, and the Inn at Little Washington. A very special thank you extended as well to Headmaster’s for offering to provide the venue at no cost for the second year in a row.

Again, your friends at RCPS are so very grateful for your generosity and support. The holidays are a wonderful time for giving, and the staff surely felt overwhelmed by this outpouring of generosity. Thank you for making your Rappahannock county teachers and staff feel so treasured by their community.

With sincerest gratitude.

Dr. Shannon Grimsley

Superintendent, Rappahannock County Public Schools