Village Market folds, Pen Druid to host new farmer’s market

No sooner did word filter out that the Inn at Little Washington was discontinuing its weekly Village Market in the town’s fountain courtyard and Pen Druid Brewing announced it will launch a weekly farmers’ market starting this spring on the grassy riverbank adjacent to the woodfired brewery in Sperryville.

Van Carney explained that he and his two brothers, Jennings and Lain, who apart from crafting beer are successful musicians on the world stage, have long desired to host a genuine farmer’s market — as in bushels of fruits and vegetables, particularly grown in Rappahannock County.

“We are thrilled to be hosting the farmers’ market coming in spring of 2019,” says Van, “and we will announce more details soon.”

The Inn for three years had hosted a seemingly well-attended weekly Village Market in the courtyard between Gay and Main streets in the town of Washington, focusing on farmers and artisans while serving pulled pork BBQ sandwiches and lemonade.

“Hello everyone,” the Inn’s Joneve Murphy wrote by email in recent days to the market’s numerous vendors. “I wanted to inform you that after much debate and consideration we have decided to discontinue the weekly Village Market for the 2019 season.

“We will be hosting periodic special markets, including the Christmas in Little Washington and one in April. I will send out invitations to participate in these markets as they arise,” she said. “I want to thank you all for your support and attendance to the market these past three years. I truly enjoyed managing it and having the opportunity to get to know all of you.”

No reason was given by the Inn as to why the market was being folded.

Meanwhile, Pen Druid finished weighing all the food donated at its 4th Annual Boxing Day Food Pantry Fundraiser & Celebration, featuring the Gold Top County Ramblers and Bean Hollow Grassfed.

Attendees of the Dec. 26 Boxing Day event, which focused on celebrating community, giving and those Rappahannock residents who have little to eat during the winter, were encouraged to bring non-perishable food items. In 2017, 474 pounds of food was donated and the Carneys hoped to beat that amount in 2018.

“Boxing day was a smash hit,” reveals Van. “We raised nearly 500 pounds of food and 10 percent of our bar sales went to the food pantry. The place was packed indoors and out. It was such an outpouring of support from the community and we are so grateful to be able to host such an wonderful annual event.”