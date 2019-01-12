A fitting procession for a firefighter and friend

Firefighters and friends alike crowded into Rappahannock County High School this morning to salute and eulogize Frank Huff, a fourth generation Rappahannock resident who died Tuesday, December 4, at the age of 70. For more than 20 years Huff was the chief of the Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Co., most recently serving as its president.

“He would have been very pleased,” his widow Sharon “Sherry” Hamill-Huff told the Rappahannock News, after carrying her husband’s remains in a procession of firefighters from the auditorium to a waiting Flint Hill fire truck, where she climbed into the front seat and held her husband’s ashes during a procession of firetrucks back to the firehouse where a reception was held. Huff’s lifelong passion was fire and rescue, having officially joined Flint Hill Fire and Rescue as quick as he turned 16, although he spent many hours at the station before that time. For a time he took on the duties of Deputy Emergency Services Coordinator for Rappahannock County.

Sherry will carry on her husband’s legacy, now holding the title of president of the fire company.

