Snow begins to fall in Rappahannock

VDOT snow plow operator Neal Atkins of Sperryville stands at the ready on Highway 211 inside Shenandoah National Park on Saturday afternoon as heavy snow begins to move into Rappahannock County.
The National Weather Service said potentially up to one foot of the white stuff could fall in portions of the Piedmont region of Virginia.
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative says its crews are prepared for possible power outages and will work “as quickly and as safely as possible” in the event of any electrical disruptions. Outages can be reported by calling 800-552-3904.
The full forecast:
This afternoon
Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 25. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
