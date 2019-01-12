Snow begins to fall in Rappahannock

John McCaslin | Rappahannock News

VDOT snow plow operator Neal Atkins of Sperryville stands at the ready on Highway 211 inside Shenandoah National Park on Saturday afternoon as heavy snow begins to move into Rappahannock County.

The National Weather Service said potentially up to one foot of the white stuff could fall in portions of the Piedmont region of Virginia.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative says its crews are prepared for possible power outages and will work “as quickly and as safely as possible” in the event of any electrical disruptions. Outages can be reported by calling 800-552-3904.

The full forecast:

This afternoon
Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 25. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tonight
Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 22. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches possible.
Sunday
Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 26. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.
Sunday Night
Snow likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 20. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 32. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
