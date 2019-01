By John McCaslin

Sharon “Sherry” Hamill-Huff carries the fire-engine-red urn containing the remains of her late husband, longtime Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Co. Chief and President Frank Huff, following a well-attended salute in his honor Saturday at Rappahannock County High School.

Huff trained many of Rappahannock’s top fire and rescue personnel, who took turns sharing memories of the devoted firefighter. More photos in the associated story.