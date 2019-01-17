Calm before the polar vortex

By Ray Boc

Five or more inches of snow brightened the Rappahannock County landscape this past weekend, the largest 24-hour winter dump in three years. A tranquil Main Street in Sperryville, including the offices of Cheri Woodard Realty, was captured by Ray Boc as the snow fell Sunday night.

Kathy McNitt

Kathy McNitt zoomed in on her Castleton neighbor, Lee Settle, as he steered his hay-laden tractor Monday morning in the direction of hungry cattle.

By John McCaslin

While the frosty Blue Ridge Mountains provided a beautiful blue backdrop to this Woodville farm photographed late Monday afternoon by Rappahannock News editor John McCaslin. Much colder weather is in the forecast, namely a polar vortex arriving late this weekend.