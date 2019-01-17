‘Cemetery of Innocents’

By Staff/Contributed January 17, 2019 Photos 0
Photo by Jeffrey E. Knight

It took a full eight hours one day before the snowstorm last week for the Knights of Columbus at St. Peter Catholic Church in Washington to install a “Cemetery of Innocents.” Says Knight Jeffrey E. Knight: “Each tiny white flag memorializes one of the more than 3,000 victims of abortion whose lives are ended each day in America.”

Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 5219 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.