It took a full eight hours one day before the snowstorm last week for the Knights of Columbus at St. Peter Catholic Church in Washington to install a “Cemetery of Innocents.” Says Knight Jeffrey E. Knight: “Each tiny white flag memorializes one of the more than 3,000 victims of abortion whose lives are ended each day in America.”
