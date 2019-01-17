Courthouse Row for Jan. 17

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Jan. 5-9

Jackson

Dietlinde Maazel, executor of the estate of Lorin Maazel to Dietlinde Maazel and Leslie Maazel as co-trustees under the Lorin Maazel Declaration Trust, 15.1303 acres, no cost, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 41-39A

Michael T. Brown, substituted administrator of the estate of Lynda D. Silcott to Alan B. Lane and Stephen J. Lane Jr., 1,001 acres, $135,700, tax map 43-41E

Piedmont

Thomas P. Maloney and Karen Maloney, husband and wife to Michael H. Conklin and Patricia M. Nesbitt, husband and wife, 0.7014 acres, $250,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, taxmap 38-1B

Stonewall

Dorothy Gilmour to Christine M. Green, 12,22 acres, $265,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 50-26

Building Permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

Nellie Alther, Sperryville, replace electric panel, $1,200

Elizabeth Jones, Sperryville, telecommunication facility, $105,000

Tom Englar, Washington, generator, $10,500

Basel Brune, Huntly, generator, $9,500

John Beardsley, Flint Hill, gas lines to heater, $500

Carol Petty, Woodville, propane tank $900

Robert Welsh, Sperryville, drainage system $8,000

James and Sarah Wildasin, Sperryville, renovate and addition, $100,000

Kathleen Jamison and John Nyberg, Amissville, remodel, $12,500