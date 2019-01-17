Courthouse Row for Jan. 17

Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Jan. 5-9
Jackson
Dietlinde Maazel, executor of the estate of Lorin Maazel to Dietlinde Maazel and Leslie Maazel as co-trustees under the Lorin Maazel Declaration Trust, 15.1303 acres, no cost, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 41-39A
Michael T. Brown, substituted administrator of the estate of Lynda D. Silcott to Alan B. Lane and Stephen J. Lane Jr., 1,001 acres, $135,700, tax map 43-41E
Piedmont
Thomas P. Maloney and Karen Maloney, husband and wife to Michael H. Conklin and Patricia M. Nesbitt, husband and wife, 0.7014 acres, $250,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, taxmap 38-1B
Stonewall
Dorothy Gilmour to Christine M. Green, 12,22 acres, $265,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 50-26
Building Permits
The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:
Nellie Alther, Sperryville, replace electric panel, $1,200
Elizabeth Jones, Sperryville, telecommunication facility, $105,000
Tom Englar, Washington, generator, $10,500
Basel Brune, Huntly, generator, $9,500
John Beardsley, Flint Hill, gas lines to heater, $500
Carol Petty, Woodville, propane tank $900
Robert Welsh, Sperryville, drainage system $8,000
James and Sarah Wildasin, Sperryville, renovate and addition, $100,000
Kathleen Jamison and John Nyberg, Amissville, remodel, $12,500
Be the first to comment