Food Pantry responds to shutdown

We hope the political crisis will end quickly, but as it goes on, the board, staff and volunteers of the Rappahannock Food Pantry want everyone to know that it is open to help. If lack of a paycheck is affecting your family’s ability to survive, please apply at the Pantry, 11763 Lee Highway, Sperryville, Va., 22740, for help with food supplies.

Our hours are Noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, and Noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The application process takes about 10 minutes and the approval process happens immediately. In order to apply for this help, you will need the names, birthdates and current income for all in the family.

The Pantry can supply meat, bread, canned goods, produce and other needed items several times a month, depending on need. Some 180 families are helped every month.

The Pantry personnel join with many Americans who are hoping our political process will end this stalemate, but while it continues, please use the help we can give you. Questions call 540 987 5090.

Noel Laing, DVM

President, Rappahannock Food Pantry