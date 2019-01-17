School News for Jan. 14

By Staff/Contributed January 17, 2019 School/Education News 0

Owls return to the nest

An all-star group of Wakefield Country Day School graduates visited Assembly last week to share their first impressions of college. Marsha Dowell, WCDS college advisor, posed important questions to the alumni about the adjustments they had to make — academically, socially, and personally — when transitioning from high school to college. The audience enjoyed the stories and appreciated the sound advice to younger Owls.

By Lisa Ramey
Owls spread their wings, returned home and shared their college experiences with current WCDS students.

College panel guests included: Douglas Griffin (Cornell University), Harmony Lindstrom (Vassar College), Zoe Porterfield (Oxford College at Emory), Bernie Cieplak (VA Tech Corp of Cadets), Kathryn Phillippe (Allegheny College), Ryan Brown (Rochester Institute of Technology), Landon Thede (George Mason University), Owen Youngquist (George Mason University), Tyler Johnson (VA Tech), Tanner Perry (VA Tech), Spencer Bryan (Hampden-Sydney College), and Pierce Mingione (UVA).

— Lisa Ramey

RCPS Safety Summit

Parents and students grades 6-12, as well as community members, should make plans now to attend the Rappahannock County Public Schools Safety Summit, to be held on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 6 to 8 p.m. at the RCHS auditorium. Dinner will be available for purchase.

Sessions will surround digital ethics, with guest speaker Joe Showker, an innovator in the field of digital ethics and internet safety throughout Virginia and the nation; vaping/substance abuse; and ALICE (Active Shooter) Training.

For younger children, fun kids’ activities will be offered by Commit to Be Fit from 6 to 8 p.m. Open to all children 5th grade and under.

Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 5219 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.