School News for Jan. 14

Owls return to the nest

An all-star group of Wakefield Country Day School graduates visited Assembly last week to share their first impressions of college. Marsha Dowell, WCDS college advisor, posed important questions to the alumni about the adjustments they had to make — academically, socially, and personally — when transitioning from high school to college. The audience enjoyed the stories and appreciated the sound advice to younger Owls.

By Lisa Ramey

College panel guests included: Douglas Griffin (Cornell University), Harmony Lindstrom (Vassar College), Zoe Porterfield (Oxford College at Emory), Bernie Cieplak (VA Tech Corp of Cadets), Kathryn Phillippe (Allegheny College), Ryan Brown (Rochester Institute of Technology), Landon Thede (George Mason University), Owen Youngquist (George Mason University), Tyler Johnson (VA Tech), Tanner Perry (VA Tech), Spencer Bryan (Hampden-Sydney College), and Pierce Mingione (UVA).

— Lisa Ramey

RCPS Safety Summit

Parents and students grades 6-12, as well as community members, should make plans now to attend the Rappahannock County Public Schools Safety Summit, to be held on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 6 to 8 p.m. at the RCHS auditorium. Dinner will be available for purchase.

Sessions will surround digital ethics, with guest speaker Joe Showker, an innovator in the field of digital ethics and internet safety throughout Virginia and the nation; vaping/substance abuse; and ALICE (Active Shooter) Training.

For younger children, fun kids’ activities will be offered by Commit to Be Fit from 6 to 8 p.m. Open to all children 5th grade and under.