The Rapp for Jan. 17

Not Connie calling

Local residents have reported receiving telephone calls from scammers representing themselves as the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office.

“They are even disguising their telephone number for caller ID to reflect our number 540-675-5300,” says the sheriff’s office. “These scammers are claiming that the person has missed jury duty and needs to pay a certain amount of money to them in gift cards.

“Do not fall for this. We do not collect payment for anything and will never ask for gift cards. Anyone with similar experiences is asked to contact the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency.”

Mills makes three

As noted in last week’s print edition of the Rappahannock News, three School Board seats are up for reelection this coming November (with a June candidates’ filing deadline), including in the Hampton District, now filled by Lucy Ann “Pud” Maeyer; Wakefield, its member Chris Ubben; and Jackson, home to board chair John Wesley Mills.

While Maeyer and Ubben both confirmed they will be seeking new terms on the board, chair Wes Mills’ affirmative response — “Yes, I am planning on running again” — reached us just after we went to press last week.

Tuskegee Airmen

During WWII, the Tuskegee Airmen had one of the finest combat records in military aviation history.

Now, Richard Baugh is coming to Rappahannock to discuss the Tuskegee Airmen, their history and wartime feats, as well as the Tuskegee-Rosenwald connection. He also will share the accomplishments of his father, Tuskegee Airman Lt. Col. Howard Baugh, who received many awards, including the French Legion of Honor.

The event will be held Saturday, Feb, 2, at 1:30 p.m. at the historic Scrabble School, 111 Scrabble Road in Castleton (just two minutes from Route 522 at Scrabble).

On display will be personal memorabilia and artifacts, as well as a replica of the life-sized statue of Colonel Baugh that was unveiled recently at the Black History Museum of Virginia in Richmond.

Richard Baugh is the youngest of three sons of Col. Baugh. He is the financial secretary of Tuskegee Airmen, Inc. and treasurer of the Howard Baugh Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen, Inc.

For more information, contact Scrabble School Preservation Foundation President Nan Butler Roberts at 540-661-2013 or nb_roberts@msn.com.