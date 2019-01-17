Washington Column for Jan. 17

Rappahannock lost a dear friend

By Pat Giles

God looked around his garden and found an empty place. He then looked down upon the earth, and saw your tired face. He put his arms around you and lifted you to rest.

When we lose a best friend, the experience is very traumatic, something we will never forget or perhaps never get over. It tugs at our soul in ways that only can be experienced by those who share our pain.

For me it is hard to write this column this week. For I have lost a true dear friend.

Rappahannock County indeed lost a true friend, Patricia Marie Davis, known to many of us known as Pat, last Wednesday, Jan. 9. Words cannot come even close to saying what she meant to me.

Pat worked about 30 years in the Rappahannock Combined Court system in Washington. She knew what was she was doing and she was good at it. She often said to me that the courthouse was her baby. By the tone of her voice one better agree that it was her courthouse. I know I agreed with her. For those many years, she definitely could call it hers. I can hear her now saying whoever takes my place had better do a good job, or else!

There were times when I would get the land transfers, and I would stop and chat with her. If I was ever down in the dumps she would have me feeling better and laughing when I left. Pat’s smile was so bright that it lit up the room.

Pat loved the mountains and relaxing with friends at Lake Anna. Pat had so many friends. And she loved to talk about her family, her grandchildren, and her dogs.

Pat leaves behind two beautiful children, Alexander Kirk Davis, Jr., and Nikki Schlunz, five grandchildren, a sister.

Kirk and Nikki, God’s garden must be beautiful, he always takes the best. He knew your mom was in pain, and He knew that she would never get well on this earth again. He saw the road was getting rough, and the hills were hard to climb, so He closed her beautiful weary eyelids, and whispered peace be thine.

It broke so many hearts to lose her but she didn’t go alone, for part of us went with her, the day God called her home. We will always miss you but you will always be with us in our hearts.

We loved you, Pat, and we will always hold and cherish the many good memories. Rest well, my friend, you will not be forgotten.

A memorial service will be held today (Thursday, Jan. 17) at 3 p.m. at the Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton. Following the memorial service, there will be a reception at the Washington Fire Hall, 10 Firehouse Lane, Washington, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Birthday celebration

One special little girl, Olivia Grace Clatterbuck, who turned five on Thursday, Jan. 10, thought she had to have three birthday celebrations. In the morning Olivia’s mom fixed her a special breakfast: bacon and scrambled eggs. For dinner Olivia’s mom and dad bought her an ice cream cake, along with presents to open. She was so happy. Saturday was her big party, with Jo Jo being the theme.

For those who don’t know who JoJo is, Jojo Siwa, also known as Joelle Joanie Siwa, is an American YouTube celebrity, dancer, actress, and singer. She was the youngest contestant to participate in the second series of “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition” and she gained popularity when she appeared in the fifth/sixth seasons of the “Dance Moms” reality show. Olivia is crazy over her.

The party was held at the home of Christie Estep in Washington.

Children were running everywhere having fun, and would’ve kept on running but the time came to eat pizza. All the kids love pizza — as well as the adults! After the meal, a Jo Jo birthday cake made by her mom and dad was passed around. It was a beautiful cake for eyes to see.

Olivia received many nice gifts. At the end of the day, there was one tired little girl. It was the perfect way to say happy birthday to a sweet baby girl by her parents, brother, friends and grandparents, who love and adore her so much.

Olivia is the daughter of Jonathan and Amber Clatterbuck.