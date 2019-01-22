Frigid night to fight a fire — and be displaced

The feel like temperature was 5 degrees above zero when this two-story house fronting Route 522 in Scrabble caught fire at approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday. As he stood in the snowpack watching volunteer firefighters from across Rappahannock County battle the blaze, resident Enner Jimenez told the Rappahannock News he was in the house when it caught fire, but he was uncertain of the cause. Flames appeared to be concentrated in interior wallboard and insulation, spreading to the structure’s exterior siding. No injuries were reported.