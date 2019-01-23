Courthouse Row for Jan. 24

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Jan. 10-15

Hampton

Pleasant View LLC to Rappahannock Commons LLC, 6.6106 acres, deed if gift, special warranty, tax map 28-63

Piedmont

William Jeffrey Schmidt and Kris Anne Monteith, trustees of the William Jeffrey Schmidt Revocable Trust to Kenneth Ahdoot and Samantha Ahdoot, husband and wife, 14.5689 and 1.2389 acres, $242,500, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 38-100A and portion of 38-98

Kenneth Ahdoot, Samantha William, husband and wife to William Clay Batchelor and William John Smith III, 1.2389 acres, $26,000, general warranty, tax map 38-100A

Rappahannock County

OWB REO LLC to John Craig and Natalie A. Craig, certain parcel of land, $435,000, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 28-38

Jan N. Divincenzo and Nancy C. Parachini to Fernwood LLC, parcel of land, $93,500, tax map 4-1-5

Wakefield

Gary Younkin, trustee of the Gary Younkin Revocable Trust to Joseph Michael Guiffre, III and Pamela L. Guiffre, husband and wife, 4.6930 acres, $317,500, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 4-1-14

Building Permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

Bernice Welch, Flint Hill, generator, $5000

Elizabeth Jones, Sperryville, antenna on existing tower

Brook Farrell, Huntly, HVAC, $15,087

Danny Stanley, Amissville, gas lines to range $500

David Humm, Huntly, workshop, $24,000

William Neely, Amissville, renewal, no cost

Marshall Jones, Washington, generator, $7,500