Courthouse Row for Jan. 24

Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Jan. 10-15
Hampton
Pleasant View LLC to Rappahannock Commons LLC, 6.6106 acres, deed if gift, special warranty, tax map 28-63
Piedmont
William Jeffrey Schmidt and Kris Anne Monteith, trustees of the William Jeffrey Schmidt Revocable Trust to Kenneth Ahdoot and Samantha Ahdoot, husband and wife, 14.5689 and 1.2389 acres, $242,500, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 38-100A and portion of 38-98
Kenneth Ahdoot, Samantha William, husband and wife to William Clay Batchelor and William John Smith III, 1.2389 acres, $26,000, general warranty, tax map 38-100A
Rappahannock County
OWB REO LLC to John Craig and Natalie A. Craig, certain parcel of land, $435,000, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 28-38
Jan N. Divincenzo and Nancy C. Parachini to Fernwood LLC, parcel of land, $93,500, tax map 4-1-5
Wakefield
Gary Younkin, trustee of the Gary Younkin Revocable Trust to Joseph Michael Guiffre, III and Pamela L. Guiffre, husband and wife, 4.6930 acres, $317,500, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 4-1-14
Building Permits
The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:
Bernice Welch, Flint Hill, generator, $5000
Elizabeth Jones, Sperryville, antenna on existing tower
Brook Farrell, Huntly, HVAC, $15,087
Danny Stanley, Amissville, gas lines to range $500
David Humm, Huntly, workshop, $24,000
William Neely, Amissville, renewal, no cost
Marshall Jones, Washington, generator, $7,500
