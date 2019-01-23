Fire and rescue calls for Jan. 24

Tuesday, Jan. 15
9:49 a.m. — Maple Hill Lane, Washington, injury, companies 1, 4 and 7
Wednesday, Jan. 16
3:34 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, fuel spill, company 1
Thursday, Jan. 17
5:50 a.m. — Sperryville, cardiac emergency, companies 1, 2 and 7
10:15 a.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, public service, companies 1 and 7
10:42 a.m. — Woodward Road, Sperryville, public service, companies 1 and 7
11:35 a.m. — Sperryville Pike, Boston, stroke, companies 1, 3, 5 and 7
11:00 p.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5
Friday, Jan. 18
3:12 a.m. — Bessie Bell Mountain Road, Woodville, difficulty breathing, companies 3, 5 and 7
Saturday, Jan. 19
9:25 a.m. — South Poes Road, Amissville, motor vehicle accident, companies 3 and 4
7:26 p.m. — Apache Trail, Chester Gap, wires down, company 9
Sunday, Jan. 20
2:07 p.m. — Hittles Mill Road, Huntly, general illness, companies 4 and 9
4:48 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, motor vehicle accident, company 3
Monday, Jan. 21
1:25 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, stroke, company 3
9:26 p.m. — Sperryville Pike, Boston, structure fire, companies 1, 2, 4 and 5
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.
