School news for Jan. 24

Hockey in Huntly

After an exhilarating multi-week study of roller skating in physical education class, the Wakefield Country Day School 4th grade hockey crew is now preparing for a final match in the aerobic exercise that has tested each student’s balance, strength, and coordination.

Courtesy photo

Scholarships available

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) is now accepting applications for its 2019 Community Scholarship program. REC is offering one-time $1,000 scholarships to current college students, current high school seniors and students applying to or enrolled in a trade school.

Eligible applicants must:

Have a parent or guardian who is an REC member-owner (meaning they receive electric service from the Cooperative) or be an REC member-owner themselves.

Be a senior in high school or a college student in Virginia.

Be enrolled, or planning to enroll, in an accredited institution or training program.

“A scholarship from REC can be a significant stepping stone to a student’s future,” said Brian Wolfe, REC’s Community Scholarship program coordinator and senior public relation specialist. “The scholarships we award are just one of the many ways we support our local communities. Reaching out to offer assistance to our youth is making an important contribution to everyone’s future.”

The deadline to apply is Jan. 28, 2019. Applications must be completed online at www.myrec.coop/scholarships. For additional information on the Community Scholarship program, contact REC’s Brian Wolfe at 1-800-552-3904, ext. 5914 or community@myrec.coop.

Interested students must complete the application and write an essay. Final selection for these scholarships will be made by a committee based upon the applicant’s scholastic achievement, community involvement, recommendations, extracurricular activities and interest in community affairs. Recipients of the scholarship will be announced by the end of April 2019. All eligible students are encouraged to apply.