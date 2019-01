Kudos to Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court Judge Melissa Cupp for her common sense initiative [“Handy ‘Hope Cards’ now available for holders of protective orders,” Jan. 27]. When jurists are women, their simple solutions to intractable problems increase community safety. The Rappahannock County courts are moving in the right direction with Judge Cupp on the bench.

Deborah L. Napier

Amissville