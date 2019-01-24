By Cherl Crews

‘We are thrilled,’ says CCLC Executive Director Lisa Paine-Wells. ‘PATH is such a strong partner for our mission’

The PATH Foundation announced today that 26 local organizations — including The Child Care & Learning Center (CCLC), RappU, Headwaters Foundation, and Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services — will receive a total of $748,307 to support and strengthen their work serving communities in Rappahannock, Fauquier and northern Culpeper Counties.

PATH President and CEO Christy Connolly says the “General Operations grants were designed with area nonprofits in mind. We recognize that general operations funds are crucial to any organization, but they can be difficult to obtain. With this grant cycle, we aim to help alleviate the pressure to secure funding, and to encourage these organizations to thrive as they demonstrate excellence in their operations.”

“We are thrilled,” CCLC Executive Director Lisa Paine-Wells tells the Rappahannock News of its PATH grant totaling almost $40,000. “PATH is such a strong partner for our mission,” which includes providing “a very large number of scholarships.”

Paine-Wells took the opportunity to add, “In addition to the generous support from PATH, the Child Care & Learning Center also received a grant award in mid-December from the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation. The Lykes Grant Award also provides support for First Step Collaboration including support for student scholarships.

“We could not do our work without the wonderful partners who support our mission for Rappahannock County’s children,” she says.

Doug Schiffman, founder of Sperryville-based RappU, tells this newspaper of its $13,500 grant: “RappU is extremely grateful for the PATH Foundation’s continuing support of our organization and the programs we run. The non-profits in Rappahannock certainly recognize how fortunate we are to have PATH as a neighbor and a partner.”

Surrounding the Headwaters Foundation award from PATH totaling $22,500, a very pleased executive director Kevin Brandriff reacts: “We plan to use this for whichever programs seem to need it the most. So many of our programs don’t generate their own income and grants like this are very important for us and the many things that we do.”

The following 26 organizations, all in alphabetical organization, were awarded General Operations grants:

Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier $45,431.00 Bull Run Mountains Conservancy $12,500.00 Community Touch $25,000.00 Fauquier Community Child Care $75,000.00 Fauquier Community Food Bank & Thrift Store $30,000.00 Fauquier Community Theatre $18,750.00 Fauquier Education Farm $14,925.00 Fauquier Family Shelter Services $67,500.00 Fauquier FISH $10,875.00 Fauquier Free Clinic $75,000.00 Fauquier Habitat for Humanity $35,752.50 Girls on the Run Piedmont $5,000.00 Headwaters Foundation $22,500.00 Hospice Support of Fauquier County $7,500.00 Mountain Vista Governor’s School Foundation $2,975.00 National Capital Area Council Boy Scouts of America $6,700.00 Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center $11,250.00 Piedmont Symphony Orchestra $10,000.00 Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services $75,000.00 RappU, Inc. $13,500.00 The Child Care and Learning Center $39,444.00 The Plains Community League $6,465.00 The Salvation Army $42,948.00 VolTran $5,041.00 Warrenton Fields Association $14,250.00 Youth for Tomorrow $75,000.00

Grant applications were assessed on adherence to best practices related to governance, finance, public disclosure and programming principles, as well as their commitment to strategic planning.

In addition, each applicant’s work was required to fall into one or more of the four areas of focus for the PATH Foundation: access to care, childhood wellness, mental health and senior services. The grants rewarded through this program are designated for general operations use through 2019.

“We are fortunate that so many excellent nonprofits call this area home,” said Senior Programs Officer Andy Johnston. “These organizations pursue their missions with hard work and effective practices, and serve as great examples that any nonprofit, regardless of size, can aspire to. By funding general operations, PATH can recognize and empower organizations that are committed to a high standard. We are already looking forward to recognizing even more nonprofits for doing so in the coming years.”