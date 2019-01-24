Webert and clean power

In addition to the bills he describes [“Much to tackle in 46 days,” by Michael Webert, Jan. 17], I hope that Delegate Webert will also support HB 2329, the Solar Freedom bill.

For years Virginia’s General Assembly has actively restricted our opportunities to produce solar energy. This is bad for our health, bad for our economy, bad for our natural resources and bad for the liberty we cherish.

The Solar Freedom bill will remove the barriers deliberately put in place to restrict customer solar production. The legislation will: remove the limit on how much solar we produce on our homes, schools, businesses and local government buildings; remove the tax on larger home solar projects; and allow customers to buy solar from third party developers, enabling families to generate solar energy from their homes with no upfront cost.

Delegate Webert can stand up for his constituents by supporting their right to generate clean electricity. I hope he will.

Samantha Ahdoot, MD

Sperryville

Note: The letter writer is Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine Inova Campus; and Chair, Virginia Clinicians for Climate Action.