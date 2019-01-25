Patent pending

“My new invention — individual feeding cups!” writes Kaye Kohler of Amissville. “I was squeezing oranges for juice and decided to line the halves up on the railing and fill with seeds. The birds loved it! They didn’t have to wait their turn at the feeder. One bird was so tiny he had to stand on the edge of the orange!”
