Washington column for Jan. 24

Rappahannock foster care kids urgently need our help

I hope everyone survived the bitter cold temperatures we had this week. I am sure that it has been a struggle for the car battery every morning. Not so much for the car as it was for me. I despise the cold weather, and am ready for spring!

That said, this important reminder for us all that the Rappahannock County Foster Care Task Force will hold a special meet-and-greet, where people can come and talk to those currently fostering children, the afternoon and evening of Monday, Feb. 4, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Washington Town Hall.

In attendance to share his experience as a foster youth in Rappahannock County will be Adam Starks, author of the 2014 autobiography, “Broken Child Mended Man.”

As this newspaper reported last week, the majority of Rappahannock foster children are been sent to other counties and cities to live and attend school because of the foster parent shortage here in Rappahannock County.

Please attend this meeting. Let’s all help to keep the Rappahannock foster children in our own county, close to their friends and classmates.

Lunar eclipse

This past Sunday night the moon passed through the Earth’s shadow in a total lunar eclipse — during the Full Wolf Moon, no less, also known as the “supermoon.”

This eclipse was the last one until May 2021, and the last visible from the United States until 2022; the most recent total lunar eclipse previous to this one appeared in July 2018. The moon was so pretty and bright. On my way in to work Monday morning it was so big, it looked like it was sitting on the top of the mountain.

Scrapbooks

The Historical Society recently received a large assortment of scrapbooks composed of newspaper articles that were saved between the 1910s and the 1930s. The clippings were taken from four different publications: the Front Royal Record, the Northern Virginia Daily, the Fauquier-Democrat, and the Chief Justice, a publication from Marshall.

The society is in the process of going through the scrapbooks and scanning all Rappahannock information into files. Two sadder items of interest from the June 18, 1929 issue of the Chief Justice include the suicide of our Commissioner of Revenue and the death by lightning of a horse owned by B. B. Stevenson.

Birthday wishes

By Dennis Brack

Jeffrey Benson of Washington celebrated his 60th birthday Friday night, surrounded by family and friends at the Blue Door Inn. And then on Saturday his lovely wife, Veronika, whose has Maine blood running through her veins, prepared a delicious lobster dinner in his honor at the couple’s Victorian home on Gay Street. Happy birthday, Jeff.

Belated birthday wishes also go out to Karen Anderson, daughter of the late Loring Anderson, Jr., who celebrated her 50th birthday on Wednesday, Jan. 23. Karen, may you have many more birthdays in your future.

Gay Street exhibit

The Gay Street Gallery reception snowed out on Jan. 12 has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. The exhibit will feature the work of Catherine White, Warren Frederick, Giselle Gautreau, and our own Kevin H. Adams.

Give Blood

The Red Cross Bloodmobile will be at the Washington Firehall from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 30. The need for blood is very great, especially at this time of year. Please go to redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment, or come in at your convenience.

Depue talk

Quièvremont Winery, 162 Gid Brown Hollow Road in Washington, is hosting an evening with veteran law enforcement agent Roger Depue on Saturday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. He will be discussing his work as a criminal profiler for the FBI.

Depue served for many years as chief of the FBI Behavioral Sciences Unit and as the first administrator of the National Center for the Analysis of Violent Crime. Light hors d’oeuvres will be provided. For more information, call 540-827-4579.

Registration Fair

The Rappahannock County Summer Programs’ Registration Fair will be held on Friday, Feb. 1, at the Rappahannock County Auxiliary Gym, 8 to 10:30 a.m. This opportunity provides parents/guardians of Rappahannock youth with one-stop shopping for 2019 summer camps and programs for their kids.

Present will be Belle Meade, CCLC, Headwaters, Hearthstone, Rappahannock County 4-H and Rappahannock Nature Camp.

The auxiliary gym is located at 34 Schoolhouse Road in Washington (just behind the Rappahannock County Elementary School). Questions? Contact Rappahannock County Extension at 540-675-3619.

In closing

Courtesy photo

Seen here are five generations of the Bessie Grigsby Family in Washington. Left Willow Hensley, Eve Proper, Bessie Grigsby, Sharron Proper, baby Charlee Ray Hensley.

Everyone knows Sharron, taking care of lots of animals as well beautifying town residents’ yards every spring.