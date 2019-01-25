Webert welcomes Lesinski

Courtesy of Michael J. Webert

Republican Delegate Michael J. Webert (left) of Virginia’s 18th District welcomed the Joint Leadership Council of Veteran Services Organizations to the Capitol, including Rappahannock County Supervisor John Lesinski, who was appointed by Gov. Ralph Northam to two state positions overseeing veterans’ affairs.

JLC members spent the day visiting legislators and advocating for their seven legislative priorities for the 2019 session. The JLC is a state board tasked with providing advice and assistance to the Governor, General Assembly and the Department of Veterans Services on matters of concern to the veterans’ community, while providing a conduit of information to and from veteran service organizations on policy and legislation.