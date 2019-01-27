Four indicted for booze, meth, guns and larceny

The Rappahannock County Circuit Court Grand Jury has indicted four individuals, including Rebekah Ann Campbell of Bealton on a charge of a third DUI in 10 years, a class 6 felony.

According to the criminal complaint filed Sept. 7, 2018, Virginia State Trooper C. C Burgoon saw two vehicles on Route 522 traveling at 35 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone. The vehicles seemed to be traveling together. When he activated his lights and siren, the two vehicles pulled into the Hillsdale Country Store on Route 211.

After she admitted to having consumed alcohol, Campbell failed three standardized field sobriety tests administered on the spot.

If convicted, Campbell, 55, could be imprisoned for one to five years; or confined to jail for 12 months and/or ordered to pay a fine up to $2500.

Campbell was charged in March 2010 in Fauquier County District Court of a second DUI in five years. That charge was amended to a first DUI offense and she was sentenced to 90 days in jail (70 days suspended) and 12 months of supervised probation. Her driver’s license was suspended for 12 months, but she was allowed to obtain a restricted license. She was also ordered to complete the state’s alcohol awareness program, VASAP.

But in June 2018 in Fauquier County District Court, she was found guilty of a second DWI offense and carrying a gun in public while under the influence. She was sentenced to a total of 270 days in jail (258 days suspended) and her license was suspended for 36 months. She was again ordered to complete the VASAP program.

She is due to appear in Rappahannock County Circuit Court on Feb. 21.

Angela Lynn Mueller, 41, of Castleton was charged on Oct. 31, 2018 with two class-6 gun related felonies: reckless handling of a firearm resulting in a serious injury and unlawfully discharging a firearm in an occupied building.

According to a form used to determine eligibility for bail, “A child protective service case is also pending, as her son was at the house the night of the circumstances that led to the current charges.” A lifelong resident of Rappahannock County, Mueller has no previous criminal history. She will appear in Circuit Court on Feb. 7.

Michelle Lynn Mullins of Madison was indicted on a charge of possessing a Schedule I or II controlled substance. According to the criminal complaint written by Sgt. C. Ubben of the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office, Mullins was stopped on F.T. Valley Road on Sept. 5, 2018 for an expired Virginia inspection sticker.

The 48-year-old Madison resident admitted to driving under a suspended license. Ubben asked permission to search Mullins’ car and purse and found “two syringes, numerous cotton balls used as filters, numerous syringe caps, an empty syringe bag, and a spoon . . . a substance she described as meth . . . and a large amount of a brown gritty substance . . . that was not identifiable.”

Several other charges made as a result of the stop were dismissed or dropped before the possession charge was certified to the grand jury. The dropped/dismissed charges included unauthorized possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon (a large hunting knife), drinking while driving, and having an open container in the car. She is due to appear in Circuit Court on Feb. 7.

Timothy Sterling Webb of Warrenton was indicted on two felony petit larceny charges. On Nov. 6 and Dec. 7, 2018, Webb was charged with stealing automotive parts and tools from a building on Castleton Ford Road.

Webb, 41, pawned the parts and tools at Fidelity Pawn Brokers in Warrenton for a total of $130.

According to the criminal complaints written by RCSO Investigator James Jones, these charges were Webb’s fifth and sixth larceny offenses. He is currently being held at the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail and is due back in court on Feb. 21.