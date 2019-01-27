Supervisor Smith becomes vice chair of Planning Commission

Piedmont District Supervisor Christine Smith, BOS representative to the Rappahannock County Planning Commission, has been elected the commission’s vice chair.

The planners re-elected Gary Light as commission chair.

Smith replaces Al Henry, who has served as vice chair for several terms.

As part of the light agenda for the meeting, Zoning Administrator Michelle Somers suggested that the planners adopt a meeting start time of 7 p.m. instead of 7:30, to be consistent with the start times of both BOS and Board of Zoning Appeals’ monthly meetings. The planners voted unanimously in favor of the change.

Light announced that revisions to the Comprehensive Plan had been completed and that a marked up copy was posted on Boarddocs for public review. The planners voted unanimously to advertise for a public hearing at their February meeting.

Commission members Holly Meade and Rick Kohler reported on their reviews of aspects of the zoning ordinance that have been of concern to county residents: signage regulations and definitions of short term lodging types.

Light said he plans to schedule a work session to continue to look at updates for these ordinances.

An unedited video of the Planning Commission 7:30 p.m. session on Wednesday, January 16 can be found online at rappnews.com/video, or on the newspaper’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/RappNewsPlus. The meeting agenda and related documents are online at boarddocs.com/va/corva/Board.nsf/Public.